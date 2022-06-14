© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Juneteenth 2022 on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published June 14, 2022 at 10:40 AM MDT
juneteenth-historic-celebration1.jpg
Emancipation Day Celebration in 1900

Ever since its inception in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1866 — one year after enslaved African Americans in the state learned of their freedom due to the Emancipation Proclamation and Thirteenth Amendment — Juneteenth celebrations have tended to focus on education and reflection on the path to freedom and the steps still needed to achieve equity. Following this long tradition, Utah State University is commemorating Juneteenth this week with virtual and in-person events from Friday through Sunday, featuring educational panels and presentations on early and current activism and its importance, and culminating in an interfaith devotional.

Today we’ll be talking with one of the events’ organizers, Cree Taylor, a Lecturer in the USU English Department; and songwriter and filmmaker Mauli Junior Bonner, whose film, “His Name is Green Flake,” will be screened on Saturday.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
