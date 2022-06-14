Juneteenth 2022 on Tuesday's Access Utah

Ever since its inception in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1866 — one year after enslaved African Americans in the state learned of their freedom due to the Emancipation Proclamation and Thirteenth Amendment — Juneteenth celebrations have tended to focus on education and reflection on the path to freedom and the steps still needed to achieve equity. Following this long tradition, Utah State University is commemorating Juneteenth this week with virtual and in-person events from Friday through Sunday, featuring educational panels and presentations on early and current activism and its importance, and culminating in an interfaith devotional.

Today we’ll be talking with one of the events’ organizers, Cree Taylor, a Lecturer in the USU English Department; and songwriter and filmmaker Mauli Junior Bonner, whose film, “ His Name is Green Flake ,” will be screened on Saturday.

