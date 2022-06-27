© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

'Sharon Says' with Sharon McMahon on Monday's Access Utah

Published June 27, 2022 at 11:30 AM MDT
iwTezGDbRyy5KetSNEus_home_2-min.jpeg
sharonmcmahon.com

Elaine Godfrey writes in The Atlantic: “How—and whether—to bridge the deep and growing ideological divide between Americans has become the ambient question in politics today. Some people seem to believe that the best way forward on issues like abortion, gun control, and COVID-19 is to shout and shame across the chasm. [Sharon] McMahon, who explains the news and unpacks political arguments on her Instagram page, Sharon Says So, has a different approach. … Somehow, in an era when our politics have become so deeply entwined with our personal identity, and Americans with different ideologies seem unable to even tolerate one another, McMahon has built something valuable and rare: a place where people can talk kindly to one another, and occasionally even change their minds.”

Tags

Access Utah National PoliticsPolitical Feudspolitical polarizationSharon McMahon
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content