'Sharon Says' with Sharon McMahon on Monday's Access Utah

Elaine Godfrey writes in The Atlantic: “How—and whether—to bridge the deep and growing ideological divide between Americans has become the ambient question in politics today. Some people seem to believe that the best way forward on issues like abortion, gun control, and COVID-19 is to shout and shame across the chasm. [Sharon] McMahon, who explains the news and unpacks political arguments on her Instagram page, Sharon Says So , has a different approach. … Somehow, in an era when our politics have become so deeply entwined with our personal identity, and Americans with different ideologies seem unable to even tolerate one another, McMahon has built something valuable and rare: a place where people can talk kindly to one another, and occasionally even change their minds.”

