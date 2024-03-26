© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Civil Discourse with Dan Johnson and Patrick Belmont on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published March 26, 2024 at 11:11 AM MDT

A while back there was a workshop on the USU campus titled Is there a Future for Civil Discourse in Politics? This workshop was co-sponsored by the USU Heravi Peace Institute and the Center for Community Engagement. The organizers said that engaging in conversations across political divides helps us find common ground and moves our country toward a stronger democracy. In this workshop, Utah State Representative Dan Johnson (Republican) and Patrick Belmont (2022 Democratic Candidate) shared their personal experiences engaging in respectful discussion of issues to find mutual understanding and make informed decisions for the greater good. We’ll talk with them today. This program includes a segment from StoryCorps.

