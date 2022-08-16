'Blurred Fates' with Anastasia Zadeik on Tuesday's Access Utah

Kate Whittier has it all—a loving, even-keeled husband, two great kids, and a beautiful home in Southern California. But Kate is living a lie. In a desperate attempt to create for her children the safe, happy family she never had, she has been hiding dark secrets for decades. Today we’ll talk with writer, editor, and storyteller Anastasia Zadeik about her debut novel “Blurred Fates,” which addresses issues of mental health and family dysfunction, among other themes.

Anastasia Zadeik is Director of Operations for the San Diego Writers Festival and sits on the board of the literary non-profit So Say We All. She regularly performs in narrative non-fiction showcases, and her work has appeared in The San Diego Decameron Project, The Literary Vine Review, and Shaking the Tree: Brazen. Short. Memoir. She lives in San Diego with her husband and their empty-nest rescue dog, Charlie. Blurred Fates is her first novel.

