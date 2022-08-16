© 2022 Utah Public Radio
'Blurred Fates' with Anastasia Zadeik on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published August 16, 2022 at 11:11 AM MDT
Kate Whittier has it all—a loving, even-keeled husband, two great kids, and a beautiful home in Southern California. But Kate is living a lie. In a desperate attempt to create for her children the safe, happy family she never had, she has been hiding dark secrets for decades. Today we’ll talk with writer, editor, and storyteller Anastasia Zadeik about her debut novel “Blurred Fates,” which addresses issues of mental health and family dysfunction, among other themes.

Anastasia Zadeik is Director of Operations for the San Diego Writers Festival and sits on the board of the literary non-profit So Say We All. She regularly performs in narrative non-fiction showcases, and her work has appeared in The San Diego Decameron Project, The Literary Vine Review, and Shaking the Tree: Brazen. Short. Memoir. She lives in San Diego with her husband and their empty-nest rescue dog, Charlie. Blurred Fates is her first novel.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
