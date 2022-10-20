Ute tribe and monuments & revisiting 'Heart of Fire' on Thursday's Access Utah

Earlier this month, President Biden designated a new national monument: The Camp Hale – Continental Divide National Monument in Colorado. According to the Ute Tribe, the new national monument is within the homelands of the Ute Indian Tribe’s Uncompahgre Band. The United States forced the Uncompahgre Band off those lands in 1880. And quoting the tribe: “Today, the United States was back to further dispossess the Band from its lands by designating a monument without fully including the Tribe.” We’ll talk with Ute Tribe Business Committee Chairman and Uncompahgre Band Representative Shaun Chapoose.

Later in the hour we’ll revisit a portion of our conversation with Senator Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii , the first Asian American woman and the only immigrant currently serving in the U.S. Senate. Her memoir "Heart of Fire: An Immigrant Daughter’s Story " is an inspiring account of one woman coming into her personal and political power, and a heartwarming homage to the women who raised her.

