Access Utah

'Cropping Up' on Wednesday's Access Utah

Published November 2, 2022 at 10:42 AM MDT
The Cropping Up logo is a green circle around a generic green plant.

Utah food producers provide products that are unique to the state referred to as specialty crops. In the Cropping Up series, Utah Public Radio has been featuring some of these crops, their health benefits, and the role they play in helping us access fresh food. The series is hosted by Emma Parkhurst, USU Professional Practice Assistant Professor and health and wellness expert for USU’s Davis County extension office and produced by UPR’s Nick Porath. Today we’ll talk with Emma Parkhurst and Nick Porath, along with Chef Matt Lott from Blackstone Products.

Utah Public Radio's Cropping Up is a partnership with Utah State University's Hunger Solutions Institute and Create Better Health Utah (SNAP-Ed) program made possible through a grant from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. Our thanks to Blackstone Products.

Utah Public Radio is partnering with USU’s Create Better Health for recipes and other ways to use Utah specialty crops. Click here for details.

