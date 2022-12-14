© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

Celebrating the Holidays with 'Eating the Past' on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published December 14, 2022 at 11:09 AM MST
eating_the_past_graphic_0.jpg

Today we’ll explore holiday and family food traditions and other food topics with the hosts of UPR’s Eating the Past, which is heard on UPR on Sundays at noon. We’ll also hear three segments from a new series from Eating the Past focusing on all fifty states. We’ll hear segments focused on Florida, Michigan and Utah. Tammy Proctor, Distinguished Professor of History at USU; Jamie Sanders, USU Professor of History; and Jeannie Sur, Business Manager in the USU Office of Research, join us today.

Tags
Access Utah UPREating the PastHoliday foodJeannie SurJamie SandersTammy Proctor
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content