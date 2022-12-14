Celebrating the Holidays with 'Eating the Past' on Wednesday's Access Utah

Today we’ll explore holiday and family food traditions and other food topics with the hosts of UPR’s Eating the Past , which is heard on UPR on Sundays at noon. We’ll also hear three segments from a new series from Eating the Past focusing on all fifty states. We’ll hear segments focused on Florida, Michigan and Utah. Tammy Proctor, Distinguished Professor of History at USU; Jamie Sanders, USU Professor of History; and Jeannie Sur, Business Manager in the USU Office of Research, join us today.

