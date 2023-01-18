Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art exhibits on Wednesday's Access Utah

Nora Eccles Harrison is a relatively unknown figure in the history of ceramics in the United States, and yet her impact on the field of ceramics in the western United States is immense.

Unearthed: The NEHMA Ceramics Collection & The Woman Behind It highlights both recognized and under-recognized artists, women artists, influential women ceramics educators, and Native American ceramicists with the intention of providing a revised historiography of ceramics in the western United States, including one that brings forth Nora Eccles Harrison’s role in ceramics history.

We’ll talk about it with Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art (NEHMA) Museum Director and Chief Curator, Katie Lee-Koven; curator Billie Sessions, Phd.; and artist Mark Prieto.

The upcoming exhibition The Squares and the Beats: The Lane Gift playfully explores American values from the 1950s and 1960s through works of art by Jeremy Anderson, Sidney Gordon, Knud Merrild, John Bernhardt, George Herms, and Gordon Wagner.

NEHMA Curator of Collections and Exhibitions, Bolton Colburn will join us to talk about it.

