'In Search of Blue Sky' on Thursday's Access Utah

In Search of Blue Sky is a temporary public artwork by Artist Wendy Wischer, in collaboration with Atmospheric Scientist John Lin and Poet Lindsey Webb. This collaboration uses air quality data collected as part of the Wasatch Environmental Observatory (WEO) to connect the community and UTA riders to the experience of data collection along with their personal contributions, while inspiring curiosity to dive deeper into changing air quality and ways we might work together to achieve the blue skies we all value.

Wendy Wischer, Global Change Sustainability Center (GCSC) Faculty Affiliate, University of Utah Associate Professor of Sculpture Intermedia in the Art & Art History Department in the College of Fine Arts. https://www.art.utah.edu/faculty-list/wendy-wischer/

John Lin, GCSC Faculty Affiliate, Associate Director of the Wilkes Center for Climate Science and Policy at the University of Utah, and Professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences in the College of Mines and Earth Sciences. https://home.chpc.utah.edu/~lin/

Lindsey Webb, PhD student in Creative Writing in the English Department in the College of Humanities at the University of Utah.