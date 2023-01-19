© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'In Search of Blue Sky' on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 19, 2023 at 11:59 AM MST
Screenshot 2023-01-19 at 11-07-00 Gallery In Search of Blue Sky.png
In Search of Blue Sky
/
https://ecoart.website/

In Search of Blue Sky is a temporary public artwork by Artist Wendy Wischer, in collaboration with Atmospheric Scientist John Lin and Poet Lindsey Webb. This collaboration uses air quality data collected as part of the Wasatch Environmental Observatory (WEO) to connect the community and UTA riders to the experience of data collection along with their personal contributions, while inspiring curiosity to dive deeper into changing air quality and ways we might work together to achieve the blue skies we all value.

Wendy Wischer, Global Change Sustainability Center (GCSC) Faculty Affiliate, University of Utah Associate Professor of Sculpture Intermedia in the Art & Art History Department in the College of Fine Arts. https://www.art.utah.edu/faculty-list/wendy-wischer/

John Lin, GCSC Faculty Affiliate, Associate Director of the Wilkes Center for Climate Science and Policy at the University of Utah, and Professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences in the College of Mines and Earth Sciences. https://home.chpc.utah.edu/~lin/

Lindsey Webb, PhD student in Creative Writing in the English Department in the College of Humanities at the University of Utah.

Air Quality, Art, UTA, Wendy Wischer, John Lin, Lindsey Webb
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
