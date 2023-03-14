© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

A look back on gardening and more with Dan Drost on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published March 14, 2023 at 1:32 PM MDT
Dan Drost is a Professor of Horticulture and Extension Vegetable Specialist in the Department of Plants, Soils and Climate at Utah State University. He is also a frequent contributor to Utah Public Radio, giving us gardening advice on segments such as The Green Thumb. He grew up on a diverse crop-livestock farm in Western Michigan where he learned the meaning of hard work and how to troubleshoot problems. He earned a BS in Agricultural Education (1979) and MS in Horticulture (1982) from Michigan State University. After teaching at Massey University, New Zealand (1983-87), he completed his PhD in Vegetable Physiology at Cornell University (1991). He has worked at Utah State University since 1992 where he helps Utah’s vegetable industry remain competitive and sustainable. His responsibilities include efforts in extension, research and teaching that addresses plant growth and crop production issues that impact Utah’s commercial vegetable farms.

Dan Drost is retiring. We’ll do a career retrospective with him. You’ll have an opportunity to ask Dan your gardening questions.

Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
