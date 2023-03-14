A look back on gardening and more with Dan Drost on Tuesday's Access Utah

Dan Drost is a Professor of Horticulture and Extension Vegetable Specialist in the Department of Plants, Soils and Climate at Utah State University. He is also a frequent contributor to Utah Public Radio, giving us gardening advice on segments such as The Green Thumb. He grew up on a diverse crop-livestock farm in Western Michigan where he learned the meaning of hard work and how to troubleshoot problems. He earned a BS in Agricultural Education (1979) and MS in Horticulture (1982) from Michigan State University. After teaching at Massey University, New Zealand (1983-87), he completed his PhD in Vegetable Physiology at Cornell University (1991). He has worked at Utah State University since 1992 where he helps Utah’s vegetable industry remain competitive and sustainable. His responsibilities include efforts in extension, research and teaching that addresses plant growth and crop production issues that impact Utah’s commercial vegetable farms.

Dan Drost is retiring. We’ll do a career retrospective with him. You’ll have an opportunity to ask Dan your gardening questions.