UPR is temporarily off the air in Moab. Listen anytime, anywhere here at upr.org or on the UPR app.
'Cropping Up' with Sheri Quinn on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 28, 2023 at 12:30 PM MDT
The Cropping Up logo is a green circle around a generic green plant.

Utah food producers provide products that are unique to the state referred to as specialty crops. In the Cropping Up series, Utah Public Radio has been featuring some of these crops, their health benefits, and the role they play in helping us access fresh food. The latest series is produced and hosted by Sheri Quinn and Suzi Montgomery. We’ll talk with Sheri Quinn today and hear some recent episodes from the series.

Utah Public Radio's Cropping Up is a partnership with Utah State University's Hunger Solutions Institute and Create Better Health Utah (SNAP-Ed) program made possible through a grant from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.

Utah Public Radio is partnering with USU’s Create Better Health for recipes and other ways to use Utah specialty crops. Click here for details.

Starting on July 8th and running into October at the Cache Valley Gardener’s Market, Cropping Up will feature a new program teaching children recipes using specialty crops.

Tom Williams
