© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR is temporarily off the air in Moab. Listen anytime, anywhere here at upr.org or on the UPR app.
Programs
Access Utah

Great Salt Lake Commissioner Brian Steed on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published July 6, 2023 at 11:09 AM MDT
Utah State University
/
USU.edu

Our guest today is Brian Steed, newly-appointed as Great Salt Lake commissioner. He will coordinate the state agencies overseeing the Great Salt Lake’s water supply, water quality, wildlife and industries, and prepare a strategic plan. Brian Steed will keep his day job as Executive Director of the Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water and Air at Utah State University. He is also Co-Chair of the Great Salt Lake Strike Team. We’ll talk about the future of the lake, how much our recent record-breaking winter helps, and what we can do.

Today’s program is a part of the Great Salt Lake Collaborative.

Tags
Access Utah UPRGreat Salt LakeWildlife ConservationUtah WaterThe Great Salt Lake CollaborativeBrian Steed
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content