Great Salt Lake Commissioner Brian Steed on Thursday's Access Utah

Our guest today is Brian Steed, newly-appointed as Great Salt Lake commissioner. He will coordinate the state agencies overseeing the Great Salt Lake’s water supply, water quality, wildlife and industries, and prepare a strategic plan. Brian Steed will keep his day job as Executive Director of the Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water and Air at Utah State University. He is also Co-Chair of the Great Salt Lake Strike Team. We’ll talk about the future of the lake, how much our recent record-breaking winter helps, and what we can do.

Today’s program is a part of the Great Salt Lake Collaborative .

