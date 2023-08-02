'Tales from the Dugout' with Tim Hagerty on Wednesday's Access Utah

A wild bull on the field, a fly ball caught by a train conductor, a pitcher taking the mound barefoot—Minor League Baseball has been played across the country in cities large and small for more than a century, and there are thousands of stories to tell from it. Tim Hagerty’s book Tales from the Dugout collects the zaniest Minor League stories. Given its long history, it is no surprise that the game has encountered some bizarre things over the years. This humorous and outlandish collection of stories is sourced from newspaper archives and the Baseball Hall of Fame Library in Cooperstown, New York.

Tim Hagerty is the broadcaster for the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres Triple-A affiliate) and has called professional baseball games since 2004. He's the author of two baseball books and hundreds of national baseball articles for Baseball Digest, MLB.com, Sporting News, The Hardball Times, and other publications. His work has been honored with national Edward R. Murrow Awards and by the Alabama Associated Press, Idaho State Broadcasters Association, Vermont Associated Press, the Society for American Baseball Research and the Society of Professional Journalists.