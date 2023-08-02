© 2023 Utah Public Radio
UPR 97.3 in Cedar City may be off the air on Aug. 3. Listen here or on the UPR app anytime, anywhere.
'Tales from the Dugout' with Tim Hagerty on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 2, 2023 at 11:48 AM MDT
Cider Mill Press
/
https://www.timhagerty.com/

A wild bull on the field, a fly ball caught by a train conductor, a pitcher taking the mound barefoot—Minor League Baseball has been played across the country in cities large and small for more than a century, and there are thousands of stories to tell from it. Tim Hagerty’s book Tales from the Dugout collects the zaniest Minor League stories. Given its long history, it is no surprise that the game has encountered some bizarre things over the years. This humorous and outlandish collection of stories is sourced from newspaper archives and the Baseball Hall of Fame Library in Cooperstown, New York.

Tim Hagerty is the broadcaster for the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres Triple-A affiliate) and has called professional baseball games since 2004. He's the author of two baseball books and hundreds of national baseball articles for Baseball Digest, MLB.com, Sporting News, The Hardball Times, and other publications. His work has been honored with national Edward R. Murrow Awards and by the Alabama Associated Press, Idaho State Broadcasters Association, Vermont Associated Press, the Society for American Baseball Research and the Society of Professional Journalists.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
