'The Longmire Defense' with Craig Johnson on Thursday's Access Utah

Today we’ll check in with Wyoming-based writer Craig Johnson , the New York Times bestselling author of the Walt Longmire mystery novels, which are the basis for Longmire, the Netflix series. His latest novel in the Longmire series is The Longmire Defense. In this nineteenth installment of the Longmire series, Walt Longmire faces one of his most challenging crime scenes as he tries to reckon with the revelations of his last case where he confronted the ghosts of his past and questioned the very nature of justice and mercy in the hard country of the West.

Craig Johnson is the recipient of the Western Writers of America Spur Award for fiction, the Mountains and Plains Booksellers Award for fiction, the Nouvel Observateur Prix du Roman Noir, and the Prix SNCF du Polar. His novella Spirit of Steamboat was the first One Book Wyoming selection. He lives in Ucross, Wyoming, population 26.