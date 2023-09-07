© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR’s fall member drive start soon! Listeners like you have powered UPR for the last 70 years. Help power the next 70 years by donating early today! GIVE NOW
Programs
Access Utah

'The Longmire Defense' with Craig Johnson on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 7, 2023 at 11:05 AM MDT
Craig Johnson
/
Penguin Random House

Today we’ll check in with Wyoming-based writer Craig Johnson, the New York Times bestselling author of the Walt Longmire mystery novels, which are the basis for Longmire, the Netflix series. His latest novel in the Longmire series is The Longmire Defense. In this nineteenth installment of the Longmire series, Walt Longmire faces one of his most challenging crime scenes as he tries to reckon with the revelations of his last case where he confronted the ghosts of his past and questioned the very nature of justice and mercy in the hard country of the West.

Craig Johnson is the recipient of the Western Writers of America Spur Award for fiction, the Mountains and Plains Booksellers Award for fiction, the Nouvel Observateur Prix du Roman Noir, and the Prix SNCF du Polar. His novella Spirit of Steamboat was the first One Book Wyoming selection. He lives in Ucross, Wyoming, population 26.

Craig Johnson will headline an event at The King’s English Bookshop on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. The event is ticketed. You can purchase your ticket on Eventbrite here.

Tags
Access Utah UPRAccess Utah BooksLongmireCraig Johnson
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content