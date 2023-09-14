© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Throwback Thursday with Lee Austin on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 14, 2023 at 10:50 AM MDT
It’s the Member Drive on UPR and it’s 70 years of service, so we’re presenting a very special edition of Access Utah today. Lee Austin returns to host the program.

In the first half, we’ll be talking to Erica Walz, owner and publisher of "The Insider," a weekly newspaper distributed in Wayne and Garfield counties. She just announced that the paper is being turned over to a non-profit foundation. This makes it Utah's third non-profit paper (Salt Lake Tribune and the Moab Times Independent are the others).

In the second half we’ll be talking with Torrey mayor Mickey Wright about the October 14 total annular eclipse of the sun. Southern Utah is in the path of totality and residents there are bracing for thousands of visitors. All hotels in Torrey and surrounding communities are booked full, and Capitol Reef expects huge crowds.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
Related Content