Throwback Thursday with Lee Austin on Access Utah

It’s the Member Drive on UPR and it’s 70 years of service, so we’re presenting a very special edition of Access Utah today. Lee Austin returns to host the program.

In the first half, we’ll be talking to Erica Walz, owner and publisher of "The Insider," a weekly newspaper distributed in Wayne and Garfield counties. She just announced that the paper is being turned over to a non-profit foundation. This makes it Utah's third non-profit paper (Salt Lake Tribune and the Moab Times Independent are the others).

In the second half we’ll be talking with Torrey mayor Mickey Wright about the October 14 total annular eclipse of the sun. Southern Utah is in the path of totality and residents there are bracing for thousands of visitors. All hotels in Torrey and surrounding communities are booked full, and Capitol Reef expects huge crowds.