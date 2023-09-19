© 2023 Utah Public Radio
'Facing Fire' on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 19, 2023 at 11:29 AM MDT
There is a new exhibit at the USU Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art (NEHMA) called Facing Fire: Art, Wildlife and the End of Nature in the New West (running through December 16th), which features work by twelve artists who bring us photographs, paintings, ceramics and video as they face fire in the West, sift its aftermath and struggle with the implications. Collectively, their work tells a comprehensive story of fire, asking viewers to consider the impact of humanity on the environment and what the future holds for a land increasingly at the mercy of nature. Last Saturday, a cross-disciplinary panel of artists, policy makers, and a firefighter explored how we experience, perceive, respond, and research fire in the West. We’ll talk with three of those panelists today.

Brian Steed is Executive Director, USU Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water, and Air. Noah Berger is a Wildlife Photographer, whose work is featured in the Facing Fire exhibit. Wade Snyder is Deputy State Fire Management Officer and Former Alta Hotshot.

This panel was organized by NEHMA along with the Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water, and Air & Utah Public Radio.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
