'Facing Fire' on Tuesday's Access Utah

There is a new exhibit at the USU Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art (NEHMA) called Facing Fire: Art, Wildlife and the End of Nature in the New West (running through December 16th), which features work by twelve artists who bring us photographs, paintings, ceramics and video as they face fire in the West, sift its aftermath and struggle with the implications. Collectively, their work tells a comprehensive story of fire, asking viewers to consider the impact of humanity on the environment and what the future holds for a land increasingly at the mercy of nature. Last Saturday, a cross-disciplinary panel of artists, policy makers, and a firefighter explored how we experience, perceive, respond, and research fire in the West. We’ll talk with three of those panelists today.

Brian Steed is Executive Director, USU Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water, and Air. Noah Berger is a Wildlife Photographer, whose work is featured in the Facing Fire exhibit. Wade Snyder is Deputy State Fire Management Officer and Former Alta Hotshot.

This panel was organized by NEHMA along with the Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water, and Air & Utah Public Radio.