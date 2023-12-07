'Colorado River Reporting' with Alex Hager

Today we’ll check in with reporter Alex Hager. You hear his reporting from the Colorado River Reporting Project regularly on UPR. Alex Hager has recently reported stories with the following headlines: Winter snow could help recharge the Colorado River. But what if it doesn't? A new climate report shows the hazards of drought to human health in the Southwest. Tap water is cheap, but old pipes and a shrinking Colorado River could change that. Colorado River growers say they’re ready to save water, but need to build trust with states and feds. New Colorado River rules will be hard to agree on. A new report shows just how tricky it could be.

