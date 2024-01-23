© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Science reporting in Panama on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 23, 2024 at 2:06 PM MST
Sherri Quinn

Today we’ll talk with scientists and reporters who have been researching and reporting at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama. The institute’s goal is to increase and diffuse knowledge about the past, present and future of tropical biodiversity and its relevance to human welfare. Our guests include UPR News Director Sheri Quinn, USU doctoral student and UPR science reporter Colleen Meidt, and USU Associate Professor of Biology Noelle Beckman. We’ll hear a couple of reports recorded in Panama.

Access Utah UPRPanamaScience ReportingPlantsColleen MeidtSheri QuinnNoelle Beckman
