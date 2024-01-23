Science reporting in Panama on Tuesday's Access Utah

Today we’ll talk with scientists and reporters who have been researching and reporting at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama. The institute’s goal is to increase and diffuse knowledge about the past, present and future of tropical biodiversity and its relevance to human welfare. Our guests include UPR News Director Sheri Quinn, USU doctoral student and UPR science reporter Colleen Meidt, and USU Associate Professor of Biology Noelle Beckman. We’ll hear a couple of reports recorded in Panama.

