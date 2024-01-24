Neurodiversity with Sara Sanders Gardner on Wednesday's Access Utah

Sara Sanders Gardner is the openly autistic designer and developer of Bellevue College's nationally recognized Neurodiversity Navigators program. As director of the program, they design curriculum, teach cohort classes, lead a team of staff, faculty, and peer mentors, and work to support disability inclusion and access across campus.

As the founder of Autistic at Work LLC, they also provide workshops and e-Learning in Neurodiversity Cultural Responsiveness for corporations and universities - discussing areas such as the social justice model of disability, cultural communication styles, and job accommodations. Most recently, they were technical editor for the newly-published “Neurodiversity for Dummies.”

Sara Sanders Gardner’s talk at Utah Tech University is titled Change the World Around You: Embracing Neurodiversity. The talk is Tuesday, January 30 at 12 noon in the Dunford Auditorium on the Utah Tech campus and is part of Utah Tech’s Trailblazing Speaker Series.