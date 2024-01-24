© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Neurodiversity with Sara Sanders Gardner on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 24, 2024 at 1:50 PM MST
Sara Sanders Gardner is the openly autistic designer and developer of Bellevue College's nationally recognized Neurodiversity Navigators program. As director of the program, they design curriculum, teach cohort classes, lead a team of staff, faculty, and peer mentors, and work to support disability inclusion and access across campus.

As the founder of Autistic at Work LLC, they also provide workshops and e-Learning in Neurodiversity Cultural Responsiveness for corporations and universities - discussing areas such as the social justice model of disability, cultural communication styles, and job accommodations. Most recently, they were technical editor for the newly-published “Neurodiversity for Dummies.”

Sara Sanders Gardner’s talk at Utah Tech University is titled Change the World Around You: Embracing Neurodiversity. The talk is Tuesday, January 30 at 12 noon in the Dunford Auditorium on the Utah Tech campus and is part of Utah Tech’s Trailblazing Speaker Series.

