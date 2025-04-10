© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

StoryCorps in St. George and Springdale on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 10, 2025 at 2:25 PM MDT
A metal StoryCorps mobile booth parked in a lot, with mountains behind it.
Ryan Dorgan
/
StoryCorps
The StoryCorps MobileBooth on Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.

StoryCorps' famous Airstream trailer recording booth is coming to St. George and Springdale beginning April 24 and running through most of May. You can sign up for a recording time and invite a loved one or friend to record memories and more with you. Then, you’ll get a recording of the conversation and it will be archived in the Library of Congress.

On this episode, we preview Utah Public Radio’s upcoming partnership with StoryCorps in St. George and Springdale. UPR Co-Station Manager Kerry Bringhurst will join us to talk about the celebrated national storytelling project’s upcoming visit to southern Utah. We’ll also hear some compelling segments from StoryCorps’ previous visit to St. George.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
