StoryCorps in St. George and Springdale on Access Utah

StoryCorps' famous Airstream trailer recording booth is coming to St. George and Springdale beginning April 24 and running through most of May. You can sign up for a recording time and invite a loved one or friend to record memories and more with you. Then, you’ll get a recording of the conversation and it will be archived in the Library of Congress.

On this episode, we preview Utah Public Radio’s upcoming partnership with StoryCorps in St. George and Springdale. UPR Co-Station Manager Kerry Bringhurst will join us to talk about the celebrated national storytelling project’s upcoming visit to southern Utah. We’ll also hear some compelling segments from StoryCorps’ previous visit to St. George.