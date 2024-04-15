'Neurodiversity' with Jason Grygla on Monday's Access Utah

Our guest today is Jason Grygla, Executive Director and Founder of Techie for Life. He’ll give a talk tomorrow at noon in the Dunford Auditorium at Utah Tech University in St. George. His talk is titled Neurodiversity: A Renaissance of Development and Needed Diversity. The talk is part of Utah Tech’s Trailblazing Speaker Series.

Jason Grygla has been a therapist for more than twenty years, Clinical Director, and held many professional positions, but learned more from parenting his own neurodivergent young adults into independence. He and his wife Debbie host a podcast, Autism and Neurodiversity.

