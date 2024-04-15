© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Neurodiversity' with Jason Grygla on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 15, 2024 at 12:48 PM MDT
techieforlife.com

Our guest today is Jason Grygla, Executive Director and Founder of Techie for Life. He’ll give a talk tomorrow at noon in the Dunford Auditorium at Utah Tech University in St. George. His talk is titled Neurodiversity: A Renaissance of Development and Needed Diversity. The talk is part of Utah Tech’s Trailblazing Speaker Series.

Jason Grygla has been a therapist for more than twenty years, Clinical Director, and held many professional positions, but learned more from parenting his own neurodivergent young adults into independence. He and his wife Debbie host a podcast, Autism and Neurodiversity.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
