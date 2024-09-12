'Cache Valley Remembers: The 9/11 Project' on Wednesday's Access Utah

The Major Brent Taylor Foundation is presenting Cache Valley Remembers: The 9/11 Project , at the Hansen Family Sports Complex in North Logan, running through September 14th. Tom Williams was broadcasting from the event at the Hansen Family Sports Complex in North Logan. His guests included the organizer of the 9/11 event Jenny Taylor, who is the Gold Star Widow of Utah Army National Guard Major Brent Taylor. He was also joined by the designer of the 9/11 exhibit Johnny Ferry, who is a Major Brent Taylor Foundation board member.