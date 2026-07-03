Justin's tremendous brain influence

Kim Lake

Hi, my name is Kim Lake. I am here with my son,

Justin Tuft

Justin. I am 45 and I am awesome. Trust me.

Kim Lake

You've had an accident. Can you kind of describe how you were before your accident?

Justin Tuft

I was shy, timid.

Kim Lake

What was one of the things that you did before your accent that you were very excited to do?

Justin Tuft

Go and serve my mission in Calgary, Canada. And it is the first time I'd ever seen snow on my birthday, which is on August. I was like, holy cow, whoa!

Kim Lake

And now, since your injury, you have become more friendly with everybody you meet. Can you tell me about someone who has been a big influence on your life?

Justin Tuft

Myself. I have never given up,

Kim Lake

Because you're positive and you are bound and determined that you're going to get somewhere besides just sitting in your chair, am I right?

Justin Tuft

Just hearing the doctor saying I had a traumatic brain injury caused me to think "I don't want to go through life thinking I have a brain injury. I want something more." So I thought: TBI. I took the "T" and I thought 1'tremendous brain, cool. What do I do with that "I"? Tremendous brain influence!"

Kim Lake

It happened on

Justin Tuft

2006.

Kim Lake

It'll be 19 years in September. He was not supposed to live. He shocked them all. He was in the hospitals for probably three years before he came home. I was single and I was trying to take care of him by myself. At times, it's very challenging, and after this long, I'm still adjusting. I think it's very hard on Justin too. How's it changed your life?

Justin Tuft

I can't drive anymore, like I just wake up and hop in this bad boy, it rolls around. I just want to get out of this state of where I need people to help me so much. "You wanna hand me that? You wanna hand me that? Can you grab that? Can you grab that?" I feel so weak.

Kim Lake

I want to thank everybody that has helped me with Justin. Justin goes to the Art Center every day through Turn, a community learning center, and then I have Ivis and Jenny that come into my home and fix him dinner and give me space and I'm very, very grateful that I have him. I'm trying to learn patience from him. He reminds me every day, "Mom, don't swear."

Justin Tuft

Don't use the "s" word. Don't use the "s" word!

Kim Lake

Okay. I sometimes still ask myself, "Why do I have to go through this, and why does he have to go through this?" I try to remember things happen for a reason.

Justin Tuft

Someone I'll always remember would probably be you, my mom, because you have always been there for me, Mom. I love you, and if I could mow your lawn, I'll do it tomorrow. Don't fall out the path. Stay strong. Always go forward. Never think that therapy is going to make it hard on you. It is hard, trust me, the therapy is where it's at.

Kim Lake

And they do amazing. And then they... I could...

Justin Tuft

And her dad, Rafael

Kim Lake

Okay, Justin --

Justin Tuft

is a ninja turtle's, Dad.

Justin Tuft

Yay!

Kim Lake

Okay, Justin. Thank you.

Justin Tuft

Woohoo! Cowboy up!

Kim Lake

Justin...

Justin Tuft

I hope we went eight seconds and beyond!