A year in the company of trees with Nalini Nadkarni on Access Utah

National Geographic writes, “Throughout human history, trees have provided our most important sources of sustenance, protection, and wonder. Nalini Nadkarni, a tree canopy ecologist, has spent four decades dangling among the branches to study how forests inform our daily lives.”

Nalini Nadkarni is professor emeritus at University of Utah and Evergreen State College. She is senior research fellow at the Sorenson Impact Institute and National Geographic Explorer at Large. "She is author of Between Earth and Sky: Our Intimate Connections to Trees" and "TreeNotes: A Year in the Company of Trees," which is based on her popular TreeNote podcast.

