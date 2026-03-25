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Access Utah

A year in the company of trees with Nalini Nadkarni on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published March 25, 2026 at 4:13 PM MDT
Ponderosa Pine trees in a forest outside Vernal, UT.
Utah State University

National Geographic writes, “Throughout human history, trees have provided our most important sources of sustenance, protection, and wonder. Nalini Nadkarni, a tree canopy ecologist, has spent four decades dangling among the branches to study how forests inform our daily lives.”

Nalini Nadkarni is professor emeritus at University of Utah and Evergreen State College. She is senior research fellow at the Sorenson Impact Institute and National Geographic Explorer at Large. "She is author of Between Earth and Sky: Our Intimate Connections to Trees" and "TreeNotes: A Year in the Company of Trees," which is based on her popular TreeNote podcast.

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Access Utah UPRTreesEcologyNature
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams