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Summer gardening tips with Dan Drost on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 12, 2026 at 3:54 PM MDT
Someone wearing a green glove with flowers on it digs into soil. A gardening tool lays on the ground next to their hand.
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Gardening expert and UPR friend Dan Drost joins us to answer your questions. Whether you’ve got a large backyard garden, participate in a community garden or have a small box near your window, Dan can help. Join the ongoing conversation by emailing upraccess@gmail.com.

Dan Drost is an emeritus professor of horticulture and extension vegetable specialist in the department of plants, soils, and climate at Utah State University. He is also a long-time contributor to Utah Public Radio, giving us gardening advice on segments such as The Green Thumb.

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Access Utah UPRHome GardenThe Green ThumbDan DrostGardening
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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