A human and natural history of the Bear River Marsh on Access Utah

The new book "A Reed Shaken with the Wind" traces the Bear River Marsh from its creation during the last ice age to its current status as an imperiled national wildlife refuge.

The author, Andrew Hedges, draws on geology, ecology, archaeology, wildlife biology, and water resource management to explore the natural and human forces that shaped the marsh and contributed to its decline. Covering Indigenous relationships with land, market economies’ impacts, and the intersection of ecology, science, and politics in establishing the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge, this volume deepens discussions of humanity’s place in the environment and efforts to restore balance with our planet.

Andrew H. Hedges is professor of church history and doctrine at Brigham Young University. He is editor of two volumes of the "Joseph Smith Papers Journals" series and "The Brigham Young Journals, Volume 1."