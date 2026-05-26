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Nuclear power, microplastics, data centers, and more on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 26, 2026 at 3:00 PM MDT
Birds' eye view of a nuclear power station, with two reactors much larger than all the buildings and trees around them.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission
/
Flickr
The Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Brian Moench is the president of Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment. He is a former adjunct faculty member with University of Utah Honors College, teaching the public health consequences of environmental degradation. He practiced anesthesiology in Utah for over 40 years and is now retired.

He is the author of two books on our degraded environment, "Death by Corporation, the Killing of Human Kind in the Age of Monster Corporations," and "The Great Brain Robbery, Why Women Have Become Smarter Than Men, Science With an Attitude."

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Access Utah UPRGreat Salt LakeNuclear PowerPlasticEnvironmentalism
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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