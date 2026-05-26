Nuclear power, microplastics, data centers, and more on Access Utah

Dr. Brian Moench is the president of Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment. He is a former adjunct faculty member with University of Utah Honors College, teaching the public health consequences of environmental degradation. He practiced anesthesiology in Utah for over 40 years and is now retired.

He is the author of two books on our degraded environment, "Death by Corporation, the Killing of Human Kind in the Age of Monster Corporations," and "The Great Brain Robbery, Why Women Have Become Smarter Than Men, Science With an Attitude."