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'The Beautiful Plain' with Jennifer Sinor on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 6, 2026 at 5:38 PM MDT
Book cover for 'The Beautiful Plain'.
University of Nebraska Press

Set amid the cornfields of central Nebraska, Jennifer Sinor’s new novel, "The Beautiful Plain" opens on a hot afternoon in a hay barn, where three adolescents push a cardboard box filled with a girl to the edge of the loft. What begins as a prank will reverberate for decades, especially for Laura, who learns that afternoon just how far she will travel for acceptance. Immersed in the unassuming beauty of the Great Plains and following a single year of one woman’s life, "The Beautiful Plain" invites the reader to reconsider where beauty and grace reside.

Jennifer Sinor is the author of several books, including "The Yogic Writer: Uniting Breath, Body, and Page;" "Sky Songs: Meditations on Loving a Broken World" (Nebraska, 2020); "Letters Like the Day: On Reading Georgia O’Keeffe;" and "Ordinary Trauma: A Memoir." Her work has appeared in Best American Essays and The Norton Reader. She teaches creative writing at Utah State University, where she is a professor of English.

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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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