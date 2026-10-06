'The Beautiful Plain' with Jennifer Sinor on Access Utah

Set amid the cornfields of central Nebraska, Jennifer Sinor’s new novel, "The Beautiful Plain" opens on a hot afternoon in a hay barn, where three adolescents push a cardboard box filled with a girl to the edge of the loft. What begins as a prank will reverberate for decades, especially for Laura, who learns that afternoon just how far she will travel for acceptance. Immersed in the unassuming beauty of the Great Plains and following a single year of one woman’s life, "The Beautiful Plain" invites the reader to reconsider where beauty and grace reside.

Jennifer Sinor is the author of several books, including "The Yogic Writer: Uniting Breath, Body, and Page;" "Sky Songs: Meditations on Loving a Broken World" (Nebraska, 2020); "Letters Like the Day: On Reading Georgia O’Keeffe;" and "Ordinary Trauma: A Memoir." Her work has appeared in Best American Essays and The Norton Reader. She teaches creative writing at Utah State University, where she is a professor of English.

