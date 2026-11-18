The Salem witch trials are among the most recognizable events in colonial American history, but their legacy extends far beyond the tragedy of 1692.

USU folklorist Jeannie Thomas recently presented an Aggie Talks event titled "Salem Witches & Dark Tourism." She joins us today to talk about how the stories surrounding the witch trials continue to shape life in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts, where history, tourism, and popular culture intersect and sometimes collide.

She says the city has found itself navigating difficult questions about how to honor a tragic past while embracing an identity that attracts millions of people each year.