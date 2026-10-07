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Adolescence and masculinity in poetry on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 7, 2026 at 2:54 PM MDT
calebnolen.com

“When I wake I’m in ninth grade again,” begins “Reunion,” the first poem in Caleb Nolen’s debut collection, "Afterlight." These poems revisit the fraught adolescence of a group of boys growing up in the late 1990s and early 2000s, revealing the tenderness within troubled masculinity and the ache of trying to love what has already vanished.

Caleb Nolen is winner of the Agha Shahid Ali Prize in Poetry for "Afterlight." His poems have appeared in 32 Poems, Bat City Review, Fence, The Georgia Review, Pleiades, and elsewhere.

He and his wife live in the Shenandoah Valley. In addition to writing, Caleb is a volunteer with The Catherine Project, a free community of learning, where he leads reading groups and tutorials on philosophy and literature.

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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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