Eating the Past: Thanksgiving dumplings

Welcome to this special Thanksgiving episode of Eating the

Past. I’m Laura Gelfand, and on today’s show we’ll continue our

exploration of the humble dumpling with Thanksgiving dumplings.

Now these may not be part of every American’s family tradition, but I

think maybe they should be.

Thanksgiving is a complicated holiday, culturally and historically,

but the focus of eating the past is food, and today I’ll be talking

about what to do with the leftovers that are filling your fridge,

inducing guilt and maybe even some regret.

Dedicated listeners will recall that dumplings—no matter what

kind—are primarily a way to stretch expensive or special

ingredients by encasing and cooking them in an inexpensive, edible

wrapper.

Thanksgiving dumplings are no different. If you can’t bear

the thought of another turkey sandwich, then I may have a solution

for you, and the beginning of a new tradition!

Extensive internet research turned up three distinct variations on

the Thanksgiving dumpling. The first is related to the southern

chicken and dumplings that Jamie Sanders spoke about on this show a

few weeks ago.

You simmer wet dough in diluted turkey gravy with

leftover vegetables and turkey mixed into it. The results look like

something an annoyingly picky child might really enjoy.

More interesting are the Thanksgiving dumpling recipes that

resemble gyoza, a dim sum staple.

For these you chop up everything you’ve got: turkey, stuffing, vegetables,

and mix it up with mashed potatoes, squash casserole, gravy, whatever,

to make a uniform filling. then you spoon this into thin wonton wrappers,

seal them, and fry/steam them until they are crisp on the bottom and

cooked through.

The best part is that you then add fresh ginger to your

cranberry sauce, thin it out a bit, and dip your dumplings into the

bright and tangy results. Thanksgiving leftovers you can eat with

chopsticks? Brilliant.

A final variation, featured on the Jewish food society website, is for

Thanksgiving kreplach. Kreplach are dumplings that closely

resemble tortellini, and may indeed be venetian in origin. they first

appear in Jewish communities in Germany in the 14th century, and

Ashkenazi Jews typically eat them during the high holidays.

The Jewish Food Society website featured the story of a Holocaust

survivor who immigrated to the US after World War II, and who made

kreplach with Thanksgiving leftovers to merge her past and present.

For her, the act of making kreplach is a commemoration of

her many friends and family who were killed in Germany. But filling

the kreplach with Thanksgiving flavors celebrates America, a land

where she built a new life and raised a happy family.

It's apparent that Thanksgiving dumplings can jam a lot of cultural

baggage--as well as plenty of leftover turkey--into their small,

tasty packages. It may not be too late to innovate with the contents

of those increasingly unappealing containers in your

fridge.