What it means to be lost on Access Utah

On this episode, we talk with Scott Hammond about the fourth book in his search and rescue dog series: "Finding Still Water."

Scott Hammond is a member of the Utah County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, where he serves as a K-9 specialist. Over the course of more than 400 search and rescue missions, he has witnessed people facing some of the most difficult and uncertain moments of their lives.

These experiences have shaped his understanding of courage, resilience, teamwork and hope. And he has learned that being lost is not always about knowing where you are. He has also gained a unique perspective on the powerful connection between search dogs, their handlers, and the people they work to bring home.

Scott Hammond is a 20-year veteran of search and rescue in the Rocky Mountains. His canine search partner “Boo The-Wonder-Dog” is the inspiration for his search and rescue dog series. Scott Hammond is professor of practice in management in the Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University. He is author, previously, of "Lessons of the Lost."