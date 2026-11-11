© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

What it means to be lost on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published November 11, 2026 at 9:48 AM MST
A man in a red shirt, black tie, and tan blazer stands in front of a river. A leashed golden retriever sits on the ground in front of the man.
Findingscotthammond.com
Scott Hammond and Boo "the Wonder Dog"

On this episode, we talk with Scott Hammond about the fourth book in his search and rescue dog series: "Finding Still Water."

Scott Hammond is a member of the Utah County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, where he serves as a K-9 specialist. Over the course of more than 400 search and rescue missions, he has witnessed people facing some of the most difficult and uncertain moments of their lives.

These experiences have shaped his understanding of courage, resilience, teamwork and hope. And he has learned that being lost is not always about knowing where you are. He has also gained a unique perspective on the powerful connection between search dogs, their handlers, and the people they work to bring home.

Scott Hammond is a 20-year veteran of search and rescue in the Rocky Mountains. His canine search partner “Boo The-Wonder-Dog” is the inspiration for his search and rescue dog series. Scott Hammond is professor of practice in management in the Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University. He is author, previously, of "Lessons of the Lost."

Tags
Access Utah Search and RescueDogsemergency respondersAccess Utah books
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams