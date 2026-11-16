We’re constantly hearing about the transformative power of artificial intelligence, and many of us are already using it in our day-to-day lives. But what does it mean to be a creative human in an age when AI can generate endless "art"?

At a recent Science Unwrapped event at Utah State University, game designer Jordan Leary gave a presentation titled "Uncreated: Being Human in the Age of AI." He demonstrated some of the capabilities of AI in the field of video game development and shared personal reflections on human creativity, work, and purpose.

Jordan Leary describes himself not as an AI expert, but as an explorer of the intersections of technology, engineering and art. A graduate of USU’s graphic design program, he is lead developer of the hit online game Poptropica.