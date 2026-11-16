Wild About Utah: Floodplains and Flooding

We were awakened at 1 am by pounding on our front door with red lights flashing outside our windows. “You have 20 minutes to evacuate! There is a catastrophic debris flow coming down the canyon!” This must be a horrible nightmare, fantasy at best. Cobwebs cleared and we leaped from our bed and began shaking awake a house full of young children. We spent the remainder of the night in a church fearful of news to come. Fortunately, our home was spared with minimal damage from a flooded basement. The remainder of the day we joined an army of volunteers sandbagging our backyard where North Ogden’s Coldwater Creek ran through. This was 1983, the year folks were gleefully kayaking State Street in downtown Salt Lake City.

This year floods have devastated many communities in Southern Utah, a weather pattern supercharged by a super El Nino and warming climate.

“It's pretty clear at this point that with climate change, the events are getting more extreme and less predictable, and it requires a level of preparation that we have not been ready for,” Bluff Utah Mayor Josh Ewing

“The river here is the lifeblood. It brings water for all the vegetation, the cottonwood trees, the coyote willows. And there's a lot of origin stories for Zuni, Hopi, Navajo, Ute people, Pueblo people. The only thing we can do is just say thank you, respect it. Don't get mad or shun the moisture that's here, just be grateful.” Krieg Benally of the Navajo Nation

We have lived with floods for time immemorial. Now, living in a warmer climate, our floods will continue in a supercharged fashion. Compounding this is a world of 8.5 billion people with permanent structures; many built in river floodplains.

Floodplains are essential components of our watersheds. Their river-deposited sediments produce rich agricultural lands. They recharge aquifers where most of our water originates. Eighty-five percent of animal life- birds, mammals, reptiles and insects spend part or all of their lives in floodplains. Ribbons of life in our desert state which attract human dwellings to enjoy the abundant vegetation- cottonwood, willow, boxelder, myriad shrubs, and beauty witching us toward water.

But too many of us pay an exorbitant price, including our lives to live in floodplains. Now we are seeing them inundated by epic floods never experienced in our lifetimes, or many lifetimes. Two weeks ago, the San Juan River rose 40 times above normal, a historic event beyond anyone’s memory.

We have awakened to a new world of historic weather events causing insurance companies to shy away. Nature will adapt as it has for eons of time. New species will arise and others disappear, adaptation and extinction, which have occurred since life first appeared on our Goldilocks planet. But Goldilocks is a fickle girl. Caution and adaptation must prevail if we are to prevail!

This is Jack Greene for Bridgerland Audubon Society and I’m wild about Utah’s fickle floodplains!

Credits:

Image: Courtesy

Audio: Courtesy & © Friend Weller as well as Anderson, Howe, and Wakeman

Text: Jack Greene, Bridgerland Audubon, https://bridgerlandaudubon.org/

Voice: Jack Greene, Bridgerland Audubon, https://bridgerlandaudubon.org/

Additional Reading: Lyle W Bingham, Bridgerland Audubon Society, https://bridgerlandaudubon.org/

Additional Reading:

Jack Greene’s Postings on Wild About Utah, https://wildaboututah.org/author/jack/

The following references were accurate as of the date of publication or most recent update.

Utah Flood Hazards & Floodplain Management, Utah Division of Emergency Management, Utah Department of Public Safety, https://floodhazards.utah.gov/

Floodplain Mapping, Division of Emergency Management, Utah Department of Public Safety, https://floodhazards.utah.gov/mapping/

Williams, Carter, El Niño has brought flooding. It’s also slowly lifting Utah out of drought, KSL TV, Nov. 5, 2026, https://www.ksl.com/article/el-nio-has-brought-flooding-iits-also-slowly-lifting-utah-out-of-drought/51643964

Williams, Carter, Mudslides close portion of Diamond Fork Road; more flooding reported across Utah. KSL TV, Aug. 14, 2026, https://www.ksl.com/article/mudslides-close-portion-of-diamond-fork-road-more-flooding-reported-across-utah/51609912

Brugger, Megan, PHOTOS: National Weather Service issues Flash Flood Warnings across central, southern Utah, KUTV, July 16, 2026, https://kutv.com/news/local/national-weather-service-issues-flash-flood-warnings-across-central-southern-utah

Scientific Method: A Look Back at the Salt Lake City Floods of 1983, Science News, Taylor Science Geeks, Mrs. Taylor's 6th Grade Science and Social Studies Blog, Sixth Grade, Renaissance Academy, Lehi, UT, https://docs.google.com/document/d/1lKhwKUNjUQIuwFNQMi7QejWFaTqaWuSrrt_xaRTbjbg/edit?usp=sharing