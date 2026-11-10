The Edge of Jazz - 11/15/26
A lively jazz journey blending swinging standards, big-band color, soulful grooves, and adventurous originals—featuring Pepper Adams, Bill Evans, Huntertones, and Takashi Matsunaga.
A lively jazz journey blending swinging standards, big-band color, soulful grooves, and adventurous originals—featuring Pepper Adams, Bill Evans, Huntertones, and Takashi Matsunaga.
- Dan Cray Trio - Jazz Guy
- Zohar & Adam - For Chick
- Patrick Butler - D Minor Stew
- Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra - Chinoiserie
- Sounds of April & Randall - He Fell in Love
- Huntertones - Efoa
- Pepper Adams & Bill Evans - I Love You
- Takashi Matsunaga - Untamed Drift