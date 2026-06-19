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Ask an Expert: How to fight the statewide fruit famine

By Duck Thurgood
Published June 19, 2026 at 11:45 AM MDT
A picture of many pears.
Kate Mishchankova
/
Unsplash
Due to the inopportune frost timing in Utah this year, pear trees are unlikely to bear fruit.

Late spring frosts across Utah have severely impacted fruit production this year, damaging blossoms and young developing fruit on trees throughout much of the state.

Freezing temperatures arrived at a critical time for fruit trees, resulting in widespread crop loss for many growers and homeowners. That's led to a statewide fruit famine.

Utah State University Extension horticulturists say the best advice for homeowners is to continue normal tree care practices despite reduced fruit production.

Here are some suggestions:

1. Keep up your habits.

Proper watering, fertilization, and pest monitoring remain important to support next year's crop.

2. Reduce nitrogen fertilizer use.

Nitrogen fertilizer applications can cause excessive vegetative growth.

3. Water your trees.

Watering may be reduced slightly, but trees should not be allowed to become drought stressed.

4. Conduct pest control based on your needs.

Spraying for coddling moth on apples and pears may not be necessary this year due to the lack of fruit. Stone fruits, such as peaches, apricots, cherries, and plums, should still be treated for peach twig borer.

Continue caring for fruit trees throughout the season to maintain long-term tree health and improve production potential for next year.

For more information, visit gardening.usu.edu.

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Ask An Expert UPRAsk an ExpertFruit TreeFresh Foods
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading, or wishing they could be outside more.
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