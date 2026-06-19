Ask an Expert: How to fight the statewide fruit famine

Late spring frosts across Utah have severely impacted fruit production this year, damaging blossoms and young developing fruit on trees throughout much of the state.

Freezing temperatures arrived at a critical time for fruit trees, resulting in widespread crop loss for many growers and homeowners. That's led to a statewide fruit famine.

Utah State University Extension horticulturists say the best advice for homeowners is to continue normal tree care practices despite reduced fruit production.

Here are some suggestions:

1. Keep up your habits.

Proper watering, fertilization, and pest monitoring remain important to support next year's crop.

2. Reduce nitrogen fertilizer use.

Nitrogen fertilizer applications can cause excessive vegetative growth.

3. Water your trees.

Watering may be reduced slightly, but trees should not be allowed to become drought stressed.

4. Conduct pest control based on your needs.

Spraying for coddling moth on apples and pears may not be necessary this year due to the lack of fruit. Stone fruits, such as peaches, apricots, cherries, and plums, should still be treated for peach twig borer.

Continue caring for fruit trees throughout the season to maintain long-term tree health and improve production potential for next year.

For more information, visit gardening.usu.edu.