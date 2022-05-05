Sen. Mike Lee on 2020 election and more on Behind the Headlines

Sen. Mike Lee dodges questions about text messages he sent that illustrate his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. A 13-year-old transgender girl speaks out about how a new Utah law has impacted her love of swimming. And state auditors say widespread issues persist at the University of Utah, three years after the murder of student-athlete Lauren McCluskey.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune political correspondent Bryan Schott, reporter Courtney Tanner and news columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

