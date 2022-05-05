© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Sen. Mike Lee on 2020 election and more on Behind the Headlines

Published April 22, 2022 at 11:41 AM MDT
A 13-year-old transgender girl swims April 4, 2022. The teen, who has won numerous medals as a competitive swimmer, has had to quit the sport because the passage of Utah’s HB11 in March bans transgender girls from playing school sports.

Sen. Mike Lee dodges questions about text messages he sent that illustrate his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. A 13-year-old transgender girl speaks out about how a new Utah law has impacted her love of swimming. And state auditors say widespread issues persist at the University of Utah, three years after the murder of student-athlete Lauren McCluskey.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune political correspondent Bryan Schott, reporter Courtney Tanner and news columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Behind the Headlines Sen. Mike LeeTransgender Childrentransgender issuesLauren McCluskey
