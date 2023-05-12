© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Homeless couple’s heartfelt journey and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published May 12, 2023 at 1:02 PM MDT
Bodhi-and-Jack-500x452.jpg
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

This week in Utah news: Residents generally feel better about their finances and future than other Americans. The Ute Tribe alleges discrimination was behind a rejected bid to buy Tabby Mountain. And a Salt Lake City couple went from “living in a homeless camp on a mountainside with a newborn baby” to a home and steady work.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Megan Banta, Brian
Maffly and Sofia Jeremias, along with photographer Rick Egan, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
