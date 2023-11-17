© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Legacy of redlining, homeless camp crackdown and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published November 17, 2023 at 1:50 PM MST
A plane flies into Salt Lake City International Airport as inversion conditions settle over the Salt Lake Valley in February 2022.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
A plane flies into Salt Lake City International Airport as inversion conditions settle over the Salt Lake Valley in February 2022.

West-siders breathe the legacy of redlining, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall orders a crackdown on homeless camps, and Utah leaders react to the death of Latter-day Saint apostle M. Russell Ballard.

Joining the program this week is Report for America corps member Alixel Cabrera, city and county reporter Blake Apgar, and Senior religion reporter Peggy Fletcher Stack.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess

Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneAir PollutionAir QualityHomeless CampThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
