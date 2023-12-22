© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
People like YOU are what make local journalism on Utah Public Radio possible. Give now to ensure more stories, more facts, and more good in 2024! DONATE NOW
Programs
Behind the Headlines

Homeless Utahns find warmth and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published December 22, 2023 at 10:51 AM MST
The interior of a unit at Salt Lake City’s first legal homeless camp on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The interior of a unit at Salt Lake City’s first legal homeless camp on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Homeless Utahns find warmth, help and hope as Salt Lake City's first legal camp opens. Governor Cox says diversity hiring practices at Utah’s universities will end in 2024. And they reported their OB-GYN to Provo police for sexual assault; nearly 2 years later, they’re still waiting to see if he’ll face criminal charges.

Joining the program today are: Salt Lake Tribune City and county reporter Blake Apgar, Statewatch reporter Emily Anderson Stern, Investigative reporter Jessica Miller, and News columnist Robert Gerhke.

Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRHomeless CampDiversityEducationGov. Spencer Cox
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content