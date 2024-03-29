© 2024 Utah Public Radio
The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

Utah backs abortion pill restrictions and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published March 29, 2024 at 12:00 PM MDT
People gather for a rally in defense of abortion rights after at the Capitol, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, rescinding the federal right to abortion.
Chris Samuels
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
People gather for a rally in defense of abortion rights after at the Capitol, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, rescinding the federal right to abortion.

Utah backs abortion pill restrictions as the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on the regulation of mifepristone. The Utah Pride Center’s leader is leaving, after just 6 months in the job. And while Utah courts Major League Baseball, little leaguers in Salt Lake City face a future without the sport.

Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern and Blake Apgar, and culture editor Sean Means join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Utah backing abortion pill restrictions as the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on the regulation of mifepristone.

Supreme Court Abortion Laws Baseball Major League Baseball
