Water and more southern Utah news on Behind the Headlines live in St. George

Salt Lake Tribune and Southern Utah Tribune reporters Mark Eddington and Brooke Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams for a live broadcast in St. George. They talk about the top stories in southern Utah, including Utah and other Colorado River states calling for mediation as current plans near expiration, Lake Powell's challenges in the upcoming year, Shivwits council ousting newly elected chair, and 100 years of the Zion Lodge.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

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