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Behind the Headlines

Water and more southern Utah news on Behind the Headlines live in St. George

By Tom Williams
Published May 20, 2026 at 5:03 PM MDT
Three people sit around a small table with microphones and sound equipment. They're outside a coffee shop.
Emily Colby
/
UPR
Southern Utah Tribune reporters Brooke Larsen and Mark Eddington join UPR's Tom Williams for Behind the Headlines live from Cafe FeelLove in St. George on May 15, 2026.

Salt Lake Tribune and Southern Utah Tribune reporters Mark Eddington and Brooke Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams for a live broadcast in St. George. They talk about the top stories in southern Utah, including Utah and other Colorado River states calling for mediation as current plans near expiration, Lake Powell's challenges in the upcoming year, Shivwits council ousting newly elected chair, and 100 years of the Zion Lodge.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

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Behind the Headlines UPRColorado RiverLake PowellZion National Park
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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