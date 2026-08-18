Keeping your pets happy and healthy on Access Utah

On this episode, we get advice on how to keep your cat or dog healthy and happy. We’re joined for the hour by Dr. Carol Osborne, who is a practicing integrative veterinarian and author of the bestselling books "Naturally Healthy Dogs" and "Naturally Healthy Cats."

We talk about keeping your pet safe in the heat or cold, what to feed your dog or cat for best nutrition, anti-aging in pets, reducing your pet’s carbon paw print, pet behavior, and more.

Carol Osborne is the founder and director of the Chagrin Falls Veterinary Center and Pet Clinic and an Emmy-nominated television journalist. She is a regular contributor to several television shows and networks including FOX & Friends, The Today Show, Discovery’s Animal Planet, and Good Day LA.

She is board certified in Anti-Aging Medicine and developed and patented PAAWS: Pet Anti-Aging Wellness System for dogs and cats.