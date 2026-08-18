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Keeping your pets happy and healthy on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 18, 2026 at 3:02 PM MDT
Two women sit on a hard-wood floor. One woman wears a white lab coat and has long blonde hair, she smiles at the camera while holding two dogs. The other woman wears purple scrubs, has long black hair and glasses, and holds a dog.
Geauga County Maple Leaf

On this episode, we get advice on how to keep your cat or dog healthy and happy. We’re joined for the hour by Dr. Carol Osborne, who is a practicing integrative veterinarian and author of the bestselling books "Naturally Healthy Dogs" and "Naturally Healthy Cats."

We talk about keeping your pet safe in the heat or cold, what to feed your dog or cat for best nutrition, anti-aging in pets, reducing your pet’s carbon paw print, pet behavior, and more.

Carol Osborne is the founder and director of the Chagrin Falls Veterinary Center and Pet Clinic and an Emmy-nominated television journalist. She is a regular contributor to several television shows and networks including FOX & Friends, The Today Show, Discovery’s Animal Planet, and Good Day LA.

She is board certified in Anti-Aging Medicine and developed and patented PAAWS: Pet Anti-Aging Wellness System for dogs and cats.

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Access Utah UPRPetsDogsCatsHeat
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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