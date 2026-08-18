© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

'The Mormon Tabernacle Choir: A Biography' on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 18, 2026 at 3:14 PM MDT
The Tabernacle Choir performs.
Living Legend
/
Adobe Stock

We talk with Michael Hicks, author of "The Mormon Tabernacle Choir: A Biography," which tells the epic story of how an all-volunteer group founded by persecuted religious outcasts grew into a multimedia powerhouse synonymous with the mainstream and with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints itself.

Michael Hicks is an emeritus professor of music at Brigham Young University and the author of "Mormonism and Music: A History" and "Sixties Rock: Garage, Psychedelic, and Other Satisfactions," among others.

Tags
Access Utah UPRAccess Utah BooksTabernacle ChoirThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsMusic
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams