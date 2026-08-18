'The Mormon Tabernacle Choir: A Biography' on Access Utah

We talk with Michael Hicks, author of "The Mormon Tabernacle Choir: A Biography," which tells the epic story of how an all-volunteer group founded by persecuted religious outcasts grew into a multimedia powerhouse synonymous with the mainstream and with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints itself.

Michael Hicks is an emeritus professor of music at Brigham Young University and the author of "Mormonism and Music: A History" and "Sixties Rock: Garage, Psychedelic, and Other Satisfactions," among others.

