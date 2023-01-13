Eating the Past: Culinary traditions of New Years in Maine

Eating the Past comes to you from Maine, one of the earliest states to ring in the New Year. Hosts Tammy Proctor, Jeannie Sur, and Jamie Sanders explore the culinary traditions of New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in Maine.

Scottish Oatcakes (UK recipe)

(makes 16)

225 g. oats

60 g. wholemeal flour

1 t. salt

½ t. sugar

½ t. baking soda

60 g. butter

Heat oven to 190C. Mix together all dry ingredients then add butter until consistency of breadcrumbs. Gradually add 60-90 ml warm water until you have a thick dough. Roll out on floured surface and cut into 16 rounds. Place on baking tray and bake for 20 minutes.

Serve with a good cheese or jam!

