Hi, I'm Tammy Proctor. If you are like me, you have at some point in your

life just opened a can of Campbell's tomato soup, grilled up a cheese

sandwich, and made that an evening meal. The perfect mix of comfort

food and easy preparation.

But have you ever considered the origins of Campbell Soup, it's iconic red

and white label, or the recipes that require soup as an ingredient? I mean, who

hasn't had green bean casserole at a family gathering or church social?

It might surprise you to know that Campbell Soup is headquartered in the

Garden state in Camden, New Jersey, where the company was founded in

the aftermath of the Civil War. The two entrepreneurs that began the

company married their specialties – one was a fruit merchant who also

made preserves, the other was a tinsmith interested in commercial

canning.

Together they started a company to can fruits, vegetables, and

preserves, and under subsequent leadership in the 1890s, the Campbell

Soup company launched the products we know today.

First, in 1897, they devised a recipe for condensed soup, in which much of

the water was removed before canning, which allowed for smaller cans and

cheaper costs.

Second, they launched their iconic red/white soup label in 1898,

later adding the signature of one of the founders and an image of the

company's bronze medal from the Paris exhibition in 1900. Their innovative and

aggressive advertising, especially with the Campbell kids cartoon characters, put

the brand on the map in the early twentieth century.

But back to soup as a comfort food and casserole staple. Canned soup's

origins in the nineteenth century is tied to a couple of important

historical developments. Campbell Soup and other food manufacturers

relied on a relatively new process of safely canning food in tin cans

that was born in France during the Napoleonic wars.

This process allowed for canned condensed milk by the 1850s as well as a

number of canned meats, beans, and vegetables by the 1860s. Thus, when the

Civil War broke out in 1861, union forces relied heavily on northern manufacturers

For canned goods to feed their mass armies on the move. Those same

soldiers got a taste for canned foods, creating a larger market for

tinned goods after the war.

So, by the time that Campbell began hawking its condensed soup to

consumers at the turn of the century, tinned goods were a household

staple for many Americans. Subsequent periods of war –such as world

War I and World War II—along with the Great Depression and other

dconomic downturns, led many families to rely on inexpensive canned

condensed soups for family meals.

The company promoted the use of soup in cooking other dishes by publishing

cookbooks with soup-based sauces and casseroles. Our library at usu holds a

number of these cookbooks, and i grew up cooking from the 1966 Campbell Soup

cookbook that we had in my house.

I'd like to end the episode with one of the beloved recipes that uses

Campbell Soup, but it is hard to choose. Cream of mushroom soup is the

key to green bean casserole and crockpot swedish meatballs, and many

of us have probably used soup to make tuna casserole.

Instead, i will put a copy on the website of a recipe for tomato soup cake,

which first appeared in the 1920s and continues to be a popular cake in parts

of the country. This spice cake has changed over the years, but the main

Ingredient remains a can of condensed tomato soup (not the low sodium

kind!) and cupboard spices. Try it for yourself if you've never had it. Some

people call it "magic" cake for a reason.

So get out your can opener and open up a can of soup for a trip through

New Jersey's history.

For a link to a recipe for "magic" tomato soup cake from the 1966 Campbell

Soup cookbook I grew up with, please visit the u-p-r dot o-r-g website.

