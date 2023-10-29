Eating the Past: Dumpling duels

Laura: Welcome to season three of Eating the Past, I’m Laura Gelfand, and

I’m here with Tammy Proctor. Today we continue our exploration of the

mysterious and hard-to-pin-down dumpling by tackling how Italian

variations on the dumpling complicate our understanding.

Tammy: Let’s have a look at the gnocchi, an unassuming little bit of

potato-based dough that when prepared correctly will melt in your

mouth. The delicate and fluffy gnocchi needs little in the way of sauce.

Although I should say that at Le Nonne restaurant in Logan, there is a

dish that is extremely decadent, gnocchi in a heavy cheese/cream sauce.

But more often gnocchi is served with just a simple tomato sauce or a

brown butter and sage drizzle.

How does one make gnocchi? Traditionally it is made with potato, flour,

and egg, and the little rounds are carefully simmered or cooked in a

broth or sauce. I’ve seen recipes for gnocchi made with ricotta, but I

think that might be pretty unusual.I guess I would consider gnocchi

a dumpling, Laura. what do you think?

Laura: Every dictionary, cookbook and online source seems to agree

with you, Tammy. I was fortunate enough to take a gnocchi-making class

with chef Barney, executive chef at the local restaurant, Barrel and

Stave, and his gnocchi are out of this world.

Unfortunately, I find it too easy to buy shelf-stable gnocchi and use that,

so I have never made his delicious pillowy dumplings at home. On the plus

side, Barney reminds me of my failure to do so every time he sees me.

Tammy: Italians get to have two very different kinds of dumplings with

gnocchi and ravioli. And this once again brings up the question of

whether dumplings should be stuffed or not. I’m also thinking that

orecchiette also is a bit like a dumpling, especially in places like Puglia.

Laura: From what I can tell, orecchiette also count as dumplings, and

ravioli definitely fit the bill. clearly the definition of the dumpling in

Italy is as broad as everywhere else in the culinary world.

