Eating the Past: Armenian spices part two
Recipe for “Eating the Past”
Michelle Tusan
Mom’s ‘Mock Khema”
My mother, Elizabeth Tusan, was an excellent cook. Here is her version of a Lenten meal that made good
use of the bunch of parsley that she always had in her fridge. It’s a vegan version of a meat-based dish
(Khema) that is delicious served on a bed of romaine, iceberg or butterleaf lettuce.
1 cup Fine Bulgur (#1 size)
¼ Olive Oil
16 oz. Tomato sauce
¼ cup Lemon Juice
1 bunch chopped parsley
1 large chopped Red onion or 1 bunch chopped scallions
Aleppo and/or black pepper and salt to taste
Mix all ingredients together in a bowl and transfer into a 7x11 rectangular serving dish and let stand for
30 minutes. A Pyrex glass baking dish works well for serving.