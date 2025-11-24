© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Eating the Past

Eating the Past: Armenian spices part two

By Tammy Proctor
Published November 24, 2025 at 12:41 PM MST
Recipe for “Eating the Past”

Michelle Tusan

Mom’s ‘Mock Khema”

My mother, Elizabeth Tusan, was an excellent cook. Here is her version of a Lenten meal that made good
use of the bunch of parsley that she always had in her fridge. It’s a vegan version of a meat-based dish
(Khema) that is delicious served on a bed of romaine, iceberg or butterleaf lettuce.

1 cup Fine Bulgur (#1 size)

¼ Olive Oil

16 oz. Tomato sauce

¼ cup Lemon Juice

1 bunch chopped parsley

1 large chopped Red onion or 1 bunch chopped scallions

Aleppo and/or black pepper and salt to taste

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl and transfer into a 7x11 rectangular serving dish and let stand for

30 minutes. A Pyrex glass baking dish works well for serving.

Tammy Proctor
Tammy Proctor is a specialist in European history, gender, war, and youth. Dr. Proctor has written about Scouting, women spies and the way war affects the lives of ordinary people. Currently she is writing a book on American food relief to Europe during and after World War I. She has worked at Utah State University since 2013 and is a native of Kansas City, Missouri.
