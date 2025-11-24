Eating the Past: Armenian spices part two

Recipe for “Eating the Past”

Michelle Tusan

Mom’s ‘Mock Khema”

My mother, Elizabeth Tusan, was an excellent cook. Here is her version of a Lenten meal that made good

use of the bunch of parsley that she always had in her fridge. It’s a vegan version of a meat-based dish

(Khema) that is delicious served on a bed of romaine, iceberg or butterleaf lettuce.

1 cup Fine Bulgur (#1 size)

¼ Olive Oil

16 oz. Tomato sauce

¼ cup Lemon Juice

1 bunch chopped parsley

1 large chopped Red onion or 1 bunch chopped scallions

Aleppo and/or black pepper and salt to taste

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl and transfer into a 7x11 rectangular serving dish and let stand for

30 minutes. A Pyrex glass baking dish works well for serving.