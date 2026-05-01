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St. George StoryCorps

St. George StoryCorps: The gifts of a childhood spent in polygamy

By Kirsten Swanson,
Mary Heers
Published May 1, 2026 at 12:32 PM MDT
Image of British Columbia Highway 21 receding into the distant blue, snowcapped mountains. Fluffy white clouds skirt the mountains against a deep blue sky. Dry grass and bushes flank the highway. There is a telephone pole on the left side of highway, a road sign that reads "Nelson" on the right, and a semi-truck trailer headed for the mountains at visual end of the road.
B.C. Ministry of Transportation
/
Flickr
View of Highway 21 in British Columbia from Creston.

Wendy Dew:
I never got anything brand new my whole life, until I was 14, and the first brand new thing I ever got was a pair of white anklets. I was so proud and I couldn't be more excited about my brand new white anklets.

Well, I put down a bunch of newspaper to keep my socks clean from the floor, and the bottom of my brand new socks were black as heck from the ink on the newspaper. I think I bawled for a week.

I loved my mothers and I loved my dad. They were good, honest, loving, hard working people. I remember my mom would tell me that they were so dirt poor. They lived in Mud Lake, Idaho, and she said "I got so used to the whistling sound of the wind blowing through the cracks in the house that when I left there, I couldn't sleep for months because I couldn't sleep without that 'wooo-wooo' sound."

And I'm a hard working person. I want- my hands are pretty beat up, but I always wanted my hands to look like my mother's, and believe me, they do. I've always worked hard. My dad had me mixing cement most of my life.

We had a 180 acre farm up right over the border in Creston, British Columbia. Beautiful, beautiful little area. We had a mile long pond. My dad's a compulsive builder, so we had 32 rooms in our house; 26 buildings on the place.

In the wintertime, you could not go out the door. It would snow so much that you'd open the door, and it's just solid snow.

You got to get the snow now while it's soft, because by the time the sun is on it all day, it turns to ice and it sets up like cement. And you've got to put trails to everywhere you're going to go, or you're not going to get there. You know.

There was a building for everything. He had a "Shoe House." He would get shoes that people would throw away and put it there for people to come and get free shoes.

There was a dump about a mile away, and we lived at that dump. It was Christmas every day at the dump, and I found a doll, and she was missing a leg and an arm, and it had a head and a body. And I was very in love with that doll. I was so excited that I had that much of a doll.

I never had a fishing pole, and so I'm out there, and I'd get a worm and put on there and tie it on a stick. Anyway, I get a tug, and you can't reel it in. All you can do is run!

So anyway, I remember my first fish. I never let anybody ever eat him. I think- got freezer burned because I kept him in the freezer for so long. I was so proud. There's nobody that came to that property that didn't get to see my fish.

I feel I'm lucky. You know, growing up like I did gives me a chance to see so many sides of life. The real part, like the love between them. My parents were so cute together, and my mothers loved each other so much, and it's made a huge difference in my life.

Tags
St. George StoryCorps UPRPolygamyFamiliesChildren in PovertyIdaho
Kirsten Swanson
Kirsten grew up listening to Utah Public Radio in Smithfield, Utah and now resides in Logan. She has three children and is currently producing Utah StoryCorps and working as the Saturday morning host on UPR. Kirsten graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor's degree History in 2000 and dual minors in Horticulture and German. She enjoys doing voice work, reading, writing, drawing, teaching children, and dancing. Major credits include StoryCorps, Utah Works, One Small Step, and the APTRA award-winning documentary Ride the Rails.
See stories by Kirsten Swanson
Mary Heers
Mary got hooked on oral histories while visiting Ellis Island and hearing the recorded voices of immigrants that had passed through. StoryCorps drew her to UPR. After she retired from teaching at Preston High, she walked into the station and said she wanted to help. Kerry put her to work taking the best 3 minutes out of the 30 minute interviews recorded in Vernal. Passion kicked in. Mary went on to collect more and more stories and return them to the community on UPR's radio waves. Major credits to date: Utah Works, One Small Step, and the award winning documentary Ride the Rails.
See stories by Mary Heers