The Edge of Jazz - 6/7/26
A vibrant jazz set blending Latin energy, big band power, and modern creativity — featuring Bobby Sanabria’s Bronx tribute, Emmet Cohen’s insight, and evocative sounds from Shuteen Erdenebaatar and Charlie Wood.
- Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band - El Elemento del Bronx
- New Jazz Underground - Pseudo Latin Vibe
- Charlie Wood - Stardust
- Pete Mills - Don't Stomp on My Dream
- Shuteen Erdenebaatar & Nils Kugelmann - Train to the Past
- Eve Cornelious - Up Here in the City
- Emmet Cohen - Universal Truth