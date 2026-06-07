The Edge of Jazz - 6/7/26

A vibrant jazz set blending Latin energy, big band power, and modern creativity — featuring Bobby Sanabria’s Bronx tribute, Emmet Cohen’s insight, and evocative sounds from Shuteen Erdenebaatar and Charlie Wood.



Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band - El Elemento del Bronx New Jazz Underground - Pseudo Latin Vibe Charlie Wood - Stardust Pete Mills - Don't Stomp on My Dream Shuteen Erdenebaatar & Nils Kugelmann - Train to the Past Eve Cornelious - Up Here in the City Emmet Cohen - Universal Truth